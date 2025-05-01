Marshall Wace LLP Has $980,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717,915 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,205,000 after acquiring an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,037 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 197,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

