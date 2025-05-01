Marshall Wace LLP Sells 268,186 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 268,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Halliburton by 32.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 162,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $358,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after buying an additional 3,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,873 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

