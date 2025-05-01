Marshall Wace LLP Sells 46,673 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NYSE CUBI opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

