Marshall Wace LLP Takes $900,000 Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 221,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Yalla Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 109.0% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

YALA stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

(Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.