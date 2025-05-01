Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

