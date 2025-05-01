Matauro LLC Takes $6.76 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

