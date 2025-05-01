Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

