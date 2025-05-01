Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of MLCO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
