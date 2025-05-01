Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,899,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 929,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 370,960 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $3,561,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Monro Stock Down 1.8 %

MNRO opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $417.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

