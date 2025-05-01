Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Monroe Capital worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

