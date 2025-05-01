Morgan Stanley Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $17.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Safehold has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 317.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safehold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

