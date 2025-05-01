Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $284.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

