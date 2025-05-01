Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.58% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPAA opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.