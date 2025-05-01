Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLIT

Harmonic Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 71,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $4,292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.