NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $6.39 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $822.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.