NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

