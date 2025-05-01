NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,298,000 after purchasing an additional 374,967 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Graco by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 501,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

