NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 7,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.