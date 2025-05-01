NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,644 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTES opened at $100.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

