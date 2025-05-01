NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1,218.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,761.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,816.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,872.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

