NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GLOV opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

