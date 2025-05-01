NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 13,217 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 291.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 244,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,934,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,107,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,316,637.58. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,633,853 shares of company stock worth $28,497,570. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

