NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

