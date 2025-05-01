NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 279.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,555,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 871,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.89 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

