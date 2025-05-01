NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 359.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

NYSE ROL opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

