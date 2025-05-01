NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 291,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $18,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

