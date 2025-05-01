NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1,567.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Argan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Argan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX opened at $153.40 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $191.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,264.88. This represents a 30.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

