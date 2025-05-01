NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexxen International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $629.73 million, a PE ratio of 248.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
