NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexxen International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $629.73 million, a PE ratio of 248.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

