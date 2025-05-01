NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FFC stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

