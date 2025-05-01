NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 1,493.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $2,805,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $5,246,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

