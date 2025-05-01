NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 65,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE OIA opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.99.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
