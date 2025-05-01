NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

