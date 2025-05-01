NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.74 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
