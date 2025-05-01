NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

