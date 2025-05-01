NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $230,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

