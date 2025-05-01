NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6,574.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

