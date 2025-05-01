NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

