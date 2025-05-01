NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

