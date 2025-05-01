NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000.

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.88. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

