NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 519,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $308.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

