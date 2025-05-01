NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 13,686 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after buying an additional 346,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,765,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,437,000 after acquiring an additional 643,532 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 2,540,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

