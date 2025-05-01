NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 13,729 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 1,332.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $19,446,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $396,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.20. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

