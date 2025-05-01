NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.61. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

