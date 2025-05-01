NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

