NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,720,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,080,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,385,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.