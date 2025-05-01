NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,650,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,344,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,060,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,728,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIDD opened at $26.08 on Thursday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $734.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

