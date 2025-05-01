NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 129,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,379,525 shares in the company, valued at $47,414,735.75. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,948 shares of company stock worth $3,447,196. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.