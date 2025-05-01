NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $23.15 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

