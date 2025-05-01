NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 16,250 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.6 %

TSLL stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

