NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 19,348 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $562,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

