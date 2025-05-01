NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after acquiring an additional 393,581 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

